Special Feature: Dedication to Tim Hetherington and Chris Hondros, Feature Excerpts and Contributors

Dedication

Tim Hetherington and Chris Hondros were tragically killed while covering the civil war in Libya on April 20, 2011. In this special tribute section, 68 of among the world’s leading photojournalists proactively honor Tim and Chris by exploring the universal themes of liberty and justice through images and personal narrative. Taken together, the photographers’ words and images create a tapestry of the varied nature of liberty and justice that coalesce to explore something even more fundamental: the pursuit and importance of truth.

To the memory and living inspiration of Tim Hetherington and Chris Hondros.