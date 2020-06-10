A Call for Support

Hello AQR Supporter,

COVID-19 and Alaska’s budget deficit have forced the cut of Alaska Quarterly Review /AQR’s funding at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Nonetheless, we have new editions in production and planning stages, and with the help of dedicated volunteers, prudent financial planning, and generous donors, we intend to stay true to our nearly 40-year literary arts mission to publish writing of consequence by new and emerging writers.

So, as we celebrate the 40th anniversary year of AQR‘s founding in the fall of 1980, we also express our appreciation for the many years that your support has sustained the creation of every edition and event we produce. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation to support AQR during these challenging times through our 501c3 affiliate, the Center for the Narrative & Lyric Arts.

With profound gratitude,

Ronald Spatz

Co-Founding Editor and Editor-in-Chief