AQR presented A VOICE AGAINST THE CULTURE OF RAPE on Friday, October 7 at 7PM in the Anchorage Museum auditorium. The evening featured Anchorage-based actress Sarah Baird reading Eliese Goldbach’s courageous personal essay, “White Horse,” about campus rape and its aftermath. The reading was followed by a panel discussion. Listen to the reading and the panel discussion.
Listen to Sarah Baird’s reading of Eliese Goldbach’s personal essay, “White Horse.”
Listen to the panel discussion.
Panel Discussion
Following the reading a distinguished panel of experts provided insights from scholarly, legal, advocacy, and artistic perspectives.
Panel Members
Moderator: Heather B. Adams (Ph.D.)
Dr. Adams specializes in rhetoric and gender, rhetorical theory, and feminist historiography. She earned a Ph.D. in English from Penn State University. Her research examines rhetorical processes of gendering and rhetorics of reproduction and the body. Her current book project explores the recent history of unwed pregnancy in the United States and the rhetorics of shame and rhetorical silences that are part of this gendered history. Her publications include “Visual Style and the Looking Subject: Nell Brinkley’s Illustrations of Modern Womanhood” (Women’s Studies in Communication, 2014), “Applying Rhetorical Genre Studies to a Stand-Alone Professional Writing Course” (coauthored with Patricia Jenkins; Composition Forum, 2015), and “Deliberation in the Midst of Crisis” (coauthored; Cultural Studies – Critical Methodologies, 2012). She is currently working on projects related to adapting qualitative methods and methodologies for rhetorical scholarship, theorizing rhetorics of shame, and processes of rhetorical shaming in digital environments.
Panelist: Lindsey Blumenstein (Ph.D.)
Dr. Blumenstein earned a Ph.D. in Sociology at the University of Central Florida. Her areas of expertise include intimate partner violence, sexual assault and the college population, kidnapping, and research methods. Dr. Blumenstein examines the impact of structural-level correlates of criminality on violence between intimate partners. She is also interested in identifying the predictive factors of arrest decision making for intimate partner violence offenses, and the differences in intimate partner violence arrest response between heterosexual and same-sex couples.
Panelist: Elsie Boudreau (LMSW)
Elsie Boudreau is a licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) and a proud Yup’ik Eskimo from the village of St. Mary’s, Alaska. She is the President of Arctic Winds Healing Winds, a forming non-profit. She helped establish an Alaska Native Unit within Alaska CARES, a Child Advocacy Center. In that role, she provided advocacy services and therapy for Alaska Native and American Indian families whose child(ren) have been severely physically or sexually abused, and conducted forensic interviews with children. As a prior Children’s Justice Act Project Coordinator for the Tribal Law & Policy Institute, she helped develop an educational video project highlighting child sexual abuse in Alaska, grasping the wisdom of Elders and identifying ways for healing to apply to traumatic experiences. She has also worked with law firms Manly & Stewart and Cooke Roosa Law Group as a Victims Advocate providing support to approximately 300 victims of clergy child sexual abuse in Alaska, South Dakota, Oregon and Montana. Her advocacy work was featured in many venues including FRONTLINE (PBS) and The Huffington Post.
Panelist: Sarah Davies (M.Ed.)
Sarah Davies is an artist, educator, program designer and project manager. She has worked in the non-profit sector and public school system for sixteen years, always in service to vulnerable populations. Sarah holds graduate, undergraduate, and professional credentials in general and special education, design and fabrication. She is skilled in wood, metal and fiber sculpture, jewelry design, and digital photography. She is currently serving on the board of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Anchorage. Her most recent work was the 100Stone Project–a civic engagement and social art project that creatively activated hundreds in our greater Alaskan community around suicide and mental health awareness. She is currently extending the 100Stone Project to build a granting engine that will fund more creative advocacy projects in Alaska.
Panelist: Meg Simonian (J.D.)
Meg Simonian is a highly skilled trial lawyer and litigator who has been practicing law in Alaska since 1999. A Truman Scholar, she earned her J.D. from Northeastern University (J.D.), 1997. Meg was selected to be a law clerk for former Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Sanders in 1998. She began her legal career as a felony trial lawyer at the Alaska Public Defender Agency and Office of Public Advocacy. Meg has tried complex federal and state white-collar criminal cases. Before joining Dillon & Findley, P.C. in 2010, Meg worked on complex insurance bad faith cases at Friedman & Rubin. She practices civil law, emphasizing plaintiff’s medical malpractice, serious injury or death, and other complex litigation.