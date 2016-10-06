A Voice Against the Culture of Rape

Panelist: Elsie Boudreau (LMSW)

Elsie Boudreau is a licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) and a proud Yup’ik Eskimo from the village of St. Mary’s, Alaska. She is the President of Arctic Winds Healing Winds, a forming non-profit. She helped establish an Alaska Native Unit within Alaska CARES, a Child Advocacy Center. In that role, she provided advocacy services and therapy for Alaska Native and American Indian families whose child(ren) have been severely physically or sexually abused, and conducted forensic interviews with children. As a prior Children’s Justice Act Project Coordinator for the Tribal Law & Policy Institute, she helped develop an educational video project highlighting child sexual abuse in Alaska, grasping the wisdom of Elders and identifying ways for healing to apply to traumatic experiences. She has also worked with law firms Manly & Stewart and Cooke Roosa Law Group as a Victims Advocate providing support to approximately 300 victims of clergy child sexual abuse in Alaska, South Dakota, Oregon and Montana. Her advocacy work was featured in many venues including FRONTLINE (PBS) and The Huffington Post.