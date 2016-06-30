EDITOR’S NOTE: 35th Anniversary

It took Alaska Quarterly Review (AQR) 37 years to reach this 35th sea-son. If that math seems strange, we’re counting the time between the founding in 1980 and the first published edition in 1982. Nonetheless, the irrevocable passage of time has brought us to this moment that may be no different from any other. But it sure seems otherwise.

In the past we counted on artists, scholars, scientists, and journal-ists as reliable firewalls against ignorance. But increasingly there are powerful efforts to silence or marginalize these agents of understand-ing and change. Amazing advances in communication technologies that have connected us and bridged great distances around the globe in an instant, have also, paradoxically, created a democratization of in-formation that delegitimizes expertise and scholarship. In the free-wheeling world of the Internet, social media, and 24/7 cable news, well-developed ideas and evidence-based presentations are often in-distinguishable from mere opinion or outright lies. In the long term, the very survival of the planet as we know it may be at stake. And in the present, right now, we face strong nativist, misogynist, racist, and homophobic currents at home that threaten to tear apart the promise of our nation.

Silence is not an option. As The New Yorker’s David Remnick wrote in response to the 2016 presidential election, “despair is no an-swer. To combat authoritarianism, to call out lies, to struggle honora-bly and fiercely in the name of American ideals – that is what is left to do.” We at Alaska Quarterly Review agree. We also believe that as writers, poets, editors, and publishers, we must redouble our efforts to seek truth in all of its parts while creating every possible opportunity for compassion and empathy. In our view, the role of the arts has simply never been more crucial.

Alaska Quarterly Review has been and is of Alaska but not Alas-kan. We have a global perspective, and, although we have published primarily American authors, our writers hail from a wide range of na-tions. On social media, AQR has links to people in more than 40 coun-tries.

In this issue, the stories and the poems have been selected mostly from our large reservoir of unsolicited submissions from new and emerging writers. The issue’s special feature focuses on a land of ex-tremes on the Pacific Rim: mountains, volcanoes, rainforest, and di-verse peoples grappling with their past and future. This could describe our state. But it is Papua New Guinea, some 6,000 miles directly across the Pacific Ocean to Alaska’s southwest. “In the Footprint of the Crocodile Man: Memories, Myths and Contemporary Art of the Sepik River, Papua New Guinea” reminds us of the deceptively deli-cate strands that unite us all and weave the fabric of our shared human experience.

We mark this milestone edition with gratitude.

Ronald Spatz

Co-founding Editor and Editor-in‑Chief

Alaska Quarterly Review