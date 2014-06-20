Alaska Quarterly Review will launch its Winter & Spring 2017 edition with a reading by Mary Odden of her featured essay entitled “March” on Friday, February 24 at 7PM. Mary Odden is a 2015 Rasmuson Foundation project grant winner and her essays have appeared in The Georgia Review, Northwest Review, Nimrod, and a collection of Odden’s essays, Mostly Water: Rural and North (including “March”), is forthcoming from Red Hen Press in 2019.

“How do we in live in the natural world with intention and integrity?” is the question Odden’s essays ask us to consider, says AQR Editor Ronald Spatz, “and her powerful essays are an unflinching embrace of the strength, resilience, and the fragility of life in which we are but witnesses to our own music, our loves, everything we think we own.”

The Great Harvest Bread Company in Anchorage hosts this special AQR event that is co-sponsored by the Alaska Humanities Forum, 49 Writers, and the Center for the Narrative & Lyric Arts.